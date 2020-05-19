A trader in the Obuasi market in the Ashanti region is said to have infected about 17 people with coronavirus, Head of Disease Surveillance of the Ghana Health Service has said.

Dr Franklin Asiedu –Bekoe said the trader came from Hohoe in the Volta region and through interactions, spread the virus.

He made this revelation while giving an update on the cases in the mining town at a press conference in Accra.

Dr Asiedu –Bekoe said the virus was transmitted quickly to many in the market due to the blatant disregard to safety protocols.

“Most of the people in Obuasi don’t wear face mask that is why the trader was able to spread the disease,” he said.

On the way forward, the Head of Disease Surveillance said they have begun voluntary mass testing of taxi drivers and traders in the Municipality to curb the spread.

