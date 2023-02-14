Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, says CK Akonnor should have resigned before he was sacked.

Akonnor was named the head coach of the Black Stars in January 2020, replacing Kwesi Appiah on a two-year deal.

However, the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak gaffer was shown the exit due to poor performance.

The 47-year-old, speaking in an interview, recently revealed that he was left frustrated with how his job was interfered with by some members of the Football Association.

However, Dr Tamakloe speaking to Asempa FM said Akonnor was not a leader to coach the team and should have resigned when his salary, official residence and his car were denied.

“CK Akonnor said he was manipulated and was not allowed to work when he was in charge of the Black Stars as head coach but that is very unfortunate,” the Hearts of Oak Board Member said on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Akonnor had all the opportunities and advantages but I previously said he was not a leader and was not strong because if you are a good leader and you have been brought up in a culture of saying no, or being principled or going to the extent of resigning, no matter what happens, Akonnor should have resigned while he was on the job before he was fired.

“He was denied his pay and he said nothing even if he complained. He was denied his official residence and he was even denied his official car. That cannot be done to anybody who has been brought up in a culture of resignation.

“CK Akonnor should not complain at all,” he added.

Akonnor was replaced by Milovan Rajevac but was also sacked after the country exited the group phase of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

Otto Addo was named as Rajevac’s successor but having resigned after the Black Stars’ early exited at the 2022 Mundial in Qatar, Chris Hughton, who served as the technical advisor has been named as the head coach of the Black Stars.