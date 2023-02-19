Newcastle and Liverpool pay tribute to Christian Atsu, who tragically lost his life in the devastating earthquakes in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/u3B7A5OCXX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 18, 2023

Wife of late Christian Atsu was inconsolable when two premier league clubs paid tribute to the late footballer at the St James Park on Saturday.

Marie-Claire Rupio wept when late Atsu’s former club, Newcastle United and Liverpool paid tribute to her husband.

Marie-Claire, accompanied by the couple’s two sons, was in attendance at the Premier League match between Newcastle and Liverpool, where both teams and fans observed a minute’s applause before kickoff.

The poignant moment was captured on camera, with Marie-Claire seen trying to comfort her sons before breaking down in tears.

The touching tribute was echoed across all Premier League games that day, including those featuring Atsu’s former club Chelsea, as well as Everton and Bournemouth. Players, fans, and football clubs alike paid their respects to the talented winger, who was known for his skill and dedication to the game.

Atsu, 31, spent time with Chelsea and Newcastle before moving to Saudi Arabia and then Turkey.

However, he is one out of the thousands that lost their lives in the ghastly earthquake that rocked Turkey and the northern parts of Syria that happened on dawn on February 6, 2023.

