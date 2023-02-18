Former and current Black Stars players have paid tributes to winger Christian Atsu following his catastrophic death.

The Ghana forward was trapped in a rubble following a tragic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

However, after 12 days of intense search, the former Chelsea and Everton winger was found lifeless.

The body is expected to be transported to Ghana for burial next week.

However, tributes from players have poured in for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] best player.

This was not the news we were expecting bro but God knows best.



My condolences to the widow and family of our brother Christian Atsu.



May he find rest. We will miss you ❤️🇬🇭#RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/VJYPGWapzy — Stephen Appiah (@StephenAppiah) February 18, 2023

Atsu played 65 times for Ghana, scoring nine goals and was a member of the Black Stars squad that featured at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Atsu played for various European clubs such as Chelsea, FC Porto, Newcastle United, Everton, and Bournemouth.