Ghanaian defender, Phiip Gameli Awuku, has successfully signed a three-month loan contract with Turkish Süper Lig side Tuzlaspor.

Gameli, born on 27 April, 2000 is still a player for Yeni Malatyaspor with one year contract. The team currently lies at the bottom of the Turkish Süper Lig and has been relegated due to the earthquake which affect them.

Gameli is a survivor of the earthquake that struck the Turkish country.

Tuzlaspor officially announced the player on their page on twitter: “Welcome to Our Family Philip Gameli Awuku. Our Tuzlaspor has signed with Philip Gameli Awuku from Yeni Malatyaspor and continues to take steps to show that he is in the race in the second half of the season.”

Tuzlaspor lies 13th on the Turkish league with 22 points in 22 games. The central defender is highly known for his aggressiveness, aerial ability and great defensive skills.

Philip Gameli Awuku joined Yeni Malatyaspor youth side in 2021 and was graduated to the senior side in the same year due to his great performance in the team. He played 30 league matches for his former club.

He also played for the senior side of Ghana Eagles Soccer Academy and was released (unregistered in FIFA Connect) in 2018 to Division 2 side Okor Norwomi FC of Akplabanya after spending three years with the Eagles. He was then onward released in 2019 to Division One side Okyeman Planners FC, from where he joined Yeni Malatyaspor Kulübü in the Turkish Süper Lig. In his first year at Okyeman Planners FC, he earned a call-up to Black Meteors, Ghana’s U-23 national team.