The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has issued a stern warning to traditional leaders who engage in illicit activities with land guards, expressing his displeasure at reports linking some chiefs to nefarious deals.

Addressing chiefs at the Manhyia Palace, the Asantehene condemned the unlawful activities of such groups.

These groups often operate under the guise of protecting property rights while using coercion, intimidation, and extortion tactics against innocent civilians.

“I have started hearing about issues of land guards invading our lands. I have tasked the military and police to investigate because I want to know where that thing is happening.”

The Otumfuo declared that any chief found collaborating with these elements would face immediate destoolment.

“If you are a chief, you will respond to why these guards are on the land I handed over to you. I have told you lands don’t vanish. If I hear of any report, I will destool you because you are unable to manage my land.”

This strong stance comes amidst growing concerns over illegal land acquisition and disputes plaguing the Ashanti Region.

The Asantehene also used the platform to reiterate his commitment to fighting illegal mining activities in the region.

He indicated that chiefs engaging in such acts risk losing their stools if reported to him.

