An application which allows parents and their wards to check their eligibility for admission into any Ghanaian university has been launched.

The product, dubbed Admissions Checker, is a web application that offers some sense of certainty to gain admission into Ghanaian universities.

The innovator, Albert Tetteh, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Verbal Transformers speaking at the launch said the application was a revolutionary tool designed to alleviate the financial burden of multiple university applications.

The event was held at Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC).

Mr. Tetteh explained that, the application enables students to check their eligibility for various universities for just GH₵5 making the process more affordable and informed.

The app aims to address the common challenge faced by parents and guardians who purchase multiple application forms without knowing their ward’s eligibility.

This innovative solution provides students with valuable insights into tertiary institutions and help them make informed decisions about their academic future.

Some student at the launch expressed excitement about the application, citing its potential to save them money and provide valuable knowledge about universities before completing Senior High School (SHS).

With Admissions Checker, the university application process just got easier, more affordable, and more informed.

ALSO READ: