The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has set up its campaign team for the 2024 general election.

The team was instituted after extensive consultations and deliberations.

The committee is chaired by the Regional Chairman, Nana Akwasi Augustus Andrews.

“We call on all party members and supporters to rally behind the team and contribute to our collective effort to bring development and progress to our beloved region and country,” a statement issued by the Regional Secretary, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Below is the full list of members:

