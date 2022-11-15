The Police have arrested three persons in connection with the violent disturbances during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ashanti Regional Executives Election on Sunday in Kumasi.

The suspects and their accomplices, according to the Police, were involved in different offences including assault on a Police officer.

They also sprayed pepper from a device onto some persons at the centre and engaged in a fight resulting in injuries to one of the perpetrators.

The suspects have been identified as Yahya Shaibu Tia, Fati Ibrahim and Husein Yakubu alias Jarlune.

They are in custody assisting investigation while efforts are underway to get their accomplices arrested to face justice.