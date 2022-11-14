Celebrated boxer, Bukom Banku, is ready to hang his gloves and enter the music industry to give artistes a run for their monies.

The heavyweight boxer, who remarked that music is his first love, disclosed he is back as an artiste, but opting for Dancehall this time around.

According to him, he looks forward to releasing unprecedented music with the aim of snatching the Dancehall King title, used solely by artiste Shatta Wale.

Bukom Banku added he is known as the original Dancehall King on the streets, despite releasing his maiden song some weeks ago.

“I am a creative man and I love my area. My name cannot die in the nation because everyone knows me as the Dancehall King. I am good at boxing, singing and even acting so Ghanaians should watch out for me,” he stated.

Bukom Banku, however, indicated he picks inspiration from Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and other pioneers worldwide, adding he will bring a new twist to the genre.

He is confident his maiden song, ‘Lighter’ would open doors for him in the mainstream music industry and win an award at the next Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.