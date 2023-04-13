Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has cautioned the citizenry against yielding to what he calls unlawful demands by judicial officers and staff.

He describes as cruel the act of harassment and extortion of money from persons who seek justice from the courts, and wants such acts reported for redress.

Justice Anin-Yeboah was speaking at the inauguration of a courthouse at Wiamoase in Ashanti Region.

“Harassment in all its manifestations including threats and extorting money from persons who come to court for redress is the cruelest way to treat our own people”, he said.

The Chief Justice urged the citizenry to report acts of extortion for redress.

“I urge the public to stand firm and refuse to give in to the unlawful demands of judicial officers and staff. Do not be afraid to report such people for appropriate action to be taken. I can assure you the judicial council will not shield any judicial officer or staff found to have been guilty of misconduct”.

The construction of the Wiamoase District Court forms part of a drive to provide a hundred and ten court houses and bungalows to address the infrastructural needs of the judiciary.

According to the Chief Justice, it is the biggest investment in history in the area of justice delivery.

But Justice Anin-Yeboah says the investments may fail to yield the desired results if staff of the judicial service fails to dispense their services professionally.

The newly-inaugurated court house is expected to serve the needs of the Sekyere South District.

Chief of Staff, Akosua Fremah Osei-Opare, says the pursuit of justice will be made less expensive due to proximity to the court house.

She wants the legal aid agency to expand services to local communities.

“Permit me to highlight the need for the legal aid commission which has the mandate of rendering free legal services to spread its arm to communities such as this”, she said.

Meanwhile, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has lauded the new court houses inaugurated across the Ashanti region.