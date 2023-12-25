A rare photo of failed presidential hopeful, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom has gone viral on social media.
Daily Graphic, via the X platform, shared a cheerful image of a youthful Dr. Nduom.
In the photo, he exudes excitement, sporting an afro and dressed in a suit. Netizens have reacted to the photo.
Young Nduom. pic.twitter.com/M4t21YCPdq— DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) December 23, 2023
- NPP Primaries: Amewu recontests Hohoe seat, goes unopposed
- Justin Kodua spoke out of frustration – Kabila on calls for reshuffle
- Abu Jinapor’s wife joins NPP parliamentary race