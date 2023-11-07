Former Black Stars player, John Paintsil has showcase his luxurious lifestyle in a video on social media platform, TikTok.

The video not only showcased his impressive real estate but also highlighted his deep sense of faith as he joyfully sang to praise God.

In the video, John Paintsil strolled around his magnificent compound, wearing a simple white top and a pair of sweatpants.

The serene environment is a testament to the retired footballer’s years of hard work and success.

What truly caught the eye in the video was Paintsil’s remarkable collection of luxury cars.

The cars included a Bentley, a Mercedes-Benz, and other prestigious brands, reflecting his well-deserved prosperity.

