The manager of singer Camidoh has disclosed the resources that went into making ‘Sugarcane’ a global hit.

On his Facebook page, George Mensah Britton posted that the music industry has evolved into one of the most costly but lucrative creative endeavours.

Using Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ (both the original and the remix) as an example he wrote that “JWillz and Rex, two incredible Ghanaian directors, shot and edited two music videos, Sugarcane and Sugarcane Remix, respectively.”

He noted that “Camidoh attained global success as one of Africa’s most streamed artistes after spending just over GH¢975,000 in a year, on one song.”

This he said covers promotions in Ghana and abroad, influencers and general props.

“Promotions were run on both radio and TV in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, the UK, and the US.”

He added that online ad sponsors, social media influencers, and content creators in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, the UK, the US, Tanzania, and other foreign countries were equally engaged.

George Britton also mentioned how nightclubs and bars in Africa and the United Kingdom played a significant role in the promotion of the song.

He, however, noted that the success of the song did not happen through an individual effort.

“This feat was achieved by the amazing team behind Camidoh, i.e., Grind Don’t Stop, GB Recz, and Crux Global, not forgetting some amazing support from the media, family, and friends,” he added.

Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ which was released in November 2021 became the toast of most music lovers and even won more spurs after a remix which features Ghanaian crooner King Promise, and Nigerian artistes Mayorkun and Darkoo.

The song topped Nigeria’s Apple Music Top 100 chart, made an entry into Billboard US Afrobeats Songs Chart, among other feats.

He is currently out with a new EP titled ‘A Lifetime is not Enough.’