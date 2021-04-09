Songstress Becca has finally been found after she went missing on social media following the demise of her mother.

Her last post on social media was 12 weeks ago when she announced the cloud of darkness had set on her family.

She pleaded with her fans to accord her the respect of privacy to mourn her mother, Madam Julie Oti, who succumbed to a brief illness.

After her wish was granted and her mother laid to rest in a ceremony at Brompton, London, Becca is back to her normal life.

She posted a video of herself in African print walking majestically out of a spa centre.