Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr John Kwakye, has expressed his displeasure about the Minority Caucus’s decision to boycott parliament to support Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson in court.

According to him, the Caucus should be focused on their duties in parliament and allow lawyers for Mr Quayson to challenge the ‘illegality’ of his prosecution in court rather.

“I think it is better for the Minority to challenge the ‘illegality’ of Gyakye-Quayson’s prosecution than to boycott Parliament,” he tweeted.

Dr Kwakye suggested that parliamentarians who have decided to boycott their constitutional duties must be ready to forfeit their salaries.

Minority Leader, who doubles as Ajumako Enyam Essiam MP, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on July 4 while welcoming Mr Quayson back to the House after his swearing-in, served a notice they will not participate in proceedings anytime the latter will go to court.

The decision, Dr Forson explained is intended to protest what the Minority perceives as ongoing persecution against their colleague.

So far, the Caucus has boycotted parliamentary sitting twice to support Mr Quayson, Minority Leader, Dr Forson, and Asutifi South MP Collins Dauda in court.

Speaker Alban Bagbin ordered the Minority Caucus to present a written permission letter on days they go to court to solidarise with their colleagues standing trial in order not to be marked absent.

