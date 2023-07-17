Ameenu Shardow, the team manager of the Black Stars, says the team would have been more competitive if Otto Addo had continued as head coach.

The 47-year-old former Ghana international, having led the team to the 2022 World Cup, left his role after the team’s early elimination.

The Black Stars recorded a win and two defeats and exited the tournament with just three points.

According to Shardow, the Borussia Dortmund assistant coach would have corrected the mistakes he made at the World Cup to improve the performance of the team.

“We would have been better if Otto Addo stayed as Black Stars coach. I have always said that Otto Addo made mistakes at the World Cup because he hadn’t been there before,” he told 3 FM.

“Otto Addo is someone who learns on the job and Ghana would have been better if he had continued with his job as Black Stars head coach.”

Chris Hughton has since replaced Otto Addo in February 2023 after serving as technical advisor at the World Cup.

The Black Stars have won one game and drew the two other games he had been in charge of since March 2023.

