Trade group, City Market Petty Traders Association on Friday March 30, 2023 demonstrated against Members of Parliament in Ashanti region over delay in completion of the second phase of the central market project.

The traders who were relocated from central market for the second phase of the Kejetia redevelopment project, believe, the lukewarm attitude of MPs in the region to be blame for the delay.

They claim the MPs have not been effective on the progress of the market in Parliament.

The second phase of the Kejetia redevelopment project has been stalled for months over financial constraints.

The construction firm, ‘Contracta’ who has been working on the project has moved his equipment from site.

This has become a worrying situation for traders in Kumasi.

The traders dressed in the association’s colours marched through some principal streets of the central business district in Adum to register their displeasure.

Leader of the Trade group, City Market, Petty Traders Association, Sarah Osei Bonsu wants immediate action from government on the stalled project.

The say they will petition the Regional Minister and managers of the Kejetia market to address their concerns.

Traders who are currently plying their trade on pavements claim they are unhappy with the situation.

They want government to complete the facility immediately to ease congestion.