Gospel musician Obaapa Christy has got celebrities drooling over the latest photos she has released to mark her birthday.

Taking to app-sharing platform, Instagram, Obaapa Christy posted 10 ball-themed photos to the admiration of her 115k followers.

“God, from the bottom of my heart, I say thank you for blessing me with another beautiful year. I’m grateful for this priceless gift that you have bestowed upon me. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, OBAAPA ADWOA CHRISTY FRANKE,” she captioned.

Celebrities from various sectors have flooded her comment section with soul-lifting words.