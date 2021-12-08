Three students have been arrested in connection with the death of a 12-year-old schoolboy, Sylvester Oromoni, at a boarding college in Nigeria’s commercial capital of Lagos.

Police say two other students also wanted for alleged assault are on the run.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu told local media that the principal, housemasters, and other school officials are assisting the security agency with the investigation.

The Oromoni family is accusing five senior students of Dowen College of allegedly torturing their son for refusing to join a cult group.

More than 200,000 people have signed online petitions, demanding justice for Sylvester.

#JusticeForSylvester continues to trend on Twitter.

READ ALSO: