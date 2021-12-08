A 58-year-old woman has died at a church where she had gone to seek prayers after she was diagnosed with chest pains and high blood pressure.

Grace Waithera Muchiri travelled from Nyeri to seek Evangelist Ezekiel Odero’s prayers at New Life church in Shanzu but she died at the church’s verandah before seeing the man of God.

She had camped at the church’s compound since Sunday.

Evangelist Ezekiel commands a huge number of followers and is loved by many for the miracles he allegedly performs.

According to a police report filed at Kiembieni Police Station on December 6, 2021, by village elder, David Charo, Waithera was found dead on the verandah by curious members of the public.

The body has been moved to Coast General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

