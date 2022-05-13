Cargo truck fully loaded with eggs burnt down on Achimota-Pokuase road

A cargo truck loaded with eggs was burnt down on the main Achimota-Pokuase highway on Thursday, May 12.

The incident resulted in heavy vehicular traffic on the main and outer roads leading to Nsawam.

Security agencies blocked the main road at Achimota-Neoplan to prevent more cars from joining the gridlock it caused.

Two fire tenders were deployed by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to fight the fire.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is unknown as the Fire Service is yet to provide an update on the situation.

No casualties were reported.