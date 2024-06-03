A distinguished law professor at the University of Ghana, Professor Kwame Gyan, has expressed his stance against the calls for the dismissal of Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial.

According to Prof Gyan, the demand for Mr Dame’s resignation lacks justification.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has vehemently called for the resignation of the Attorney General, citing allegations of professional misconduct and criminal behaviour in the ongoing ambulance procurement case, which implicates the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

Professor Gyan emphasised that not everyone is convinced of the authenticity of the alleged leaked tape, purportedly involving the Attorney General and the third accused person in the ongoing trial.

Speaking in an interview with Asaase Radio, Mr Gyan called for a comprehensive and unbiased investigation into the matter before any conclusions are drawn.

“So far as what I have seen or what I know is concerned, I don’t think the calls for his [Godfred Dame’s] dismissal or resignation are justified.”

“I have heard people saying if what they have heard is true, he should be dismissed, but I’m saying it shouldn’t be about ‘if’, the conjecture ‘if’ shouldn’t come in.”

Gyan added “… and honestly if you look at the conversation that has been recorded and the questioning during the cross-examination, I don’t see where the prejudice is. But you know, the lawyers know how they are conducting their case…”

The call for the dismissal of the Attorney General has sparked intense debate and controversy, with varying opinions emerging from legal experts and political commentators alike.

