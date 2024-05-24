Former Deputy Communication Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has challenged the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to present any evidence he has against Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial.

According to him, the Attorney General (A-G) Godfred Dame Yeboah has nothing against the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Member of Parliament and former Deputy Finance Minister.

This comes after businessman, Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the trial on Thursday, alleged in court that the Attorney-General approached him at odd hours to implicate the Minority Leader.

In response, the A-G disputed the allegations and urged the public to disregard them.

In a statement, the A-G explained it has never required or desired the cooperation of any of the accused persons in the matter.

Instead, the Attorney-General said it has also come under enormous pressure from all manner of persons to discontinue the prosecution of Dr Ato Forson, but has not yielded.

But in an interview on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Kwakye questioned why the A-G has failed to make this evidence public.

“Mind you, Jakpa was speaking under oath, which meant that he couldn’t have lied and mislead the court. Godfred Dame couldn’t respond to Jakpa’s allegations but wants to throw dust in the eyes of Ghanaians.

“It is never true that Ato Forson has also gone to the Attorney General to request for a plea bargain, but if he says he has a video evidence, then I dare him to make it public. This is just a diversionary tactic to cover his shame,” he said.

