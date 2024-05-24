Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame has released the full details of the plea bargain letters sent to his office by the third accused, Richard Jakpa, in the ambulance purchase case.

This action follows Richard Jakpa’s claims in open court that Godfred Dame had approached him multiple times, seeking his assistance to implicate the first accused, Dr. Ato Forson.

Dr. Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister and current Minority Leader, is facing charges brought by the state for his alleged involvement in the procurement of faulty ambulances for Ghana.

While dismissing Jakpa’s claims, the Attorney General asserted that it was Richard Jakpa who had sent several letters requesting a plea bargain, aiming for the state to drop all charges against the accused.

He added that, this proposal has not yet been accepted.

“It is rather the third accused who, by various letters dated 27th April 2023, 16th May 2023, 30th May 2023 and 12th June 2023, has proposed to the Republic through the Attorney-General to engage in plea bargaining or plea negotiations. This plea bargaining proposal has, to date, not been accepted by the Attorney-General.

“Even though the law on plea bargaining passed by Parliament permits a prosecutor to negotiate with an accused person after a plea proposal has been made, the Attorney-General has not engaged the third accused person to give false testimony in the matter.”

Attached are the letters released by the Attorney General’s office.

Click to read the plea bargaining letter on May 30, 2023

