The Minister of Trade and Industry, KT Hammond, has criticized the Minority caucus in Parliament for obstructing the Export and Import (Restrictions on Importation of Selected Strategic Products) Regulations 2023.

This legislative instrument mandates importers of 22 restricted items to obtain licenses from a committee established by the Minister of Trade and Industry.

Speaking at the launch of the 3rd edition of the Made in Ghana Bazaar at the Accra International Conference Centre, KT Hammond claimed that NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama had publicly endorsed the policy, even though the Minority had rejected it.

“In keeping with their preferred political philosophy of triangulation, which is the opportunistic adoption of political positions for situational advantage, the opposition party took up arms. They wouldn’t permit me to lay my paper, even though Article 11 of our Constitution granted me absolute authority, but horror of horrors.

“Just a little while after his party members in opposition had threatened to cause the heavens to fall if my legislative instrument was not withdrawn, the opposition party’s flagbearer and former president, John Dramani Mahama, made a public declaration, a pronouncement that in the very remotest possibility that his party ever won elections again in Ghana, he would introduce the same import restrictions in Parliament.

“What can I say for logic? Opportunism scruples in this opposition party which is bound to remain in opposition.”

