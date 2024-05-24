A fire outbreak has reportedly claimed the life of a 90-year-old retired army officer, Addo, popularly known as Papa Soja at Obomeng in the Kwahu South Municipality.

According to Agoo FM News, the incident occurred on Thursday, May 23, 2024, around 10:00 PM.

Eric Oware (Alonso), the assemblyman for the Obomeng Electoral Area, explained that despite the local youth’s efforts to control the blaze while awaiting the Fire Service, their attempts were unsuccessful.

When the Fire Service finally arrived, they managed to extinguish the fire, but tragically, Papa Soja’s lifeless body was discovered inside his residence.

Authorities promptly informed the Police who transported the body to the morgue.

The family members and residents at Obomeng are now mourning the loss of Papa Soja, whose life was sadly cut short by the recent fire.

This incident marks the second fatal fire in Obomeng this year. The first occurred on March 3, 2024, during preparations for the Kwahu Easter Festival at the Level 3 Pub.

That fire, exacerbated by heavy rainfall and strong winds, resulted in one death and left another person injured.

The injured individual, along with the deceased, were labourers from Accra working on renovations for the festival.

ALSO READ: