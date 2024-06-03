Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the first accused in the ongoing ambulance trial, has submitted an application for a mistrial.

He cited recent developments involving a leaked telephone conversation between Mr. Jakpa and Attorney-General Godfred Dame.

In his affidavit filed on Friday, May 31, Dr. Ato Forson highlighted concerns regarding the leaked tape, which he believes demonstrate professional misconduct on the part of the AG.

These recordings have been submitted and annexed to the filed application.

Dr. Ato Forson is urging the court to declare a mistrial in the interest of justice, emphasising the importance of not only administering justice but also ensuring that it is perceived to be fair and impartial.

The Minority Leader argues that failure to order a mistrial in such circumstances, where there appears to be a blatant disregard for the rule of law and ethical standards of prosecution by none other than the Attorney-General, could severely undermine public confidence in the judicial process.

Background

Richard Jakpa, under cross-examination, revealed that the Attorney General had been contacting him at unusual hours to solicit testimony against the Minority Leader, Dr. Ato Forson.

This revelation has sparked discussions among Ghanaians, with some individuals calling for the resignation of Attorney General Godfred Dame.

Dr. Ato Forson, former Deputy Finance Minister and current Minority Leader, is currently on trial for his alleged involvement in the procurement of defective ambulances for Ghana.

At a press conference, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) played a 16-minute tape allegedly featuring a conversation between the Attorney General and Jakpa.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has refuted the claims made in the audio, asserting that it has been “doctored and manipulated” with malicious intent.