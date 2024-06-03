President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, upon the invitation of the President of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, left Ghana on Friday 31st May, 2024 to Seoul, Korea.

President Akufo-Addo is leading the Ghanaian delegation to this year’s edition of the Korea-Africa Summit scheduled to be held from 4th to 5th June, 2024 in Seoul, Korea.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and officials of the Foreign Ministry, Trade Ministry and the Presidency.

Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Thursday, 6th June, 2024.

In his absence, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the constitution, act in his stead.