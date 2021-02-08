Exactly three years ago, February 8, singer Ebony Reigns died in a road accident. To mourn her, Rufftown Records boss has shared a touching tribute in her memory.

Ricky Nana Agyeman, popularly known in showbiz as Bullet, took to his social media page to reveal how deeply he misses his artiste.

To Bullet, he is yet to believe she is truly gone as she still has a special place in his heart as the queen that she was.

It’s been three years already! I am yet to believe you are truly gone. You will forever be in my heart because in there you are still alive. Keep reigning queen.

The duo developed a positive artiste-manager relationship which saw them release hit-songs back-to-back, prior to her death.

Bullet’s rise was from Ebony, who was noted as his very first signee before Wendy Shay, Fantana, Mz Forson et all.

Christened Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, Ebony Reigns died at the peak of her three-year-old career in a collision while returning from Sunyani to Accra after visiting her mother.

Her assistant and longtime friend Franklina Yaa Nkansah Kuri and soldier Atsu Vondee were also killed in the gory accident.