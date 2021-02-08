Seven more persons have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The service, in its latest update, indicated that 765 new cases have been recorded.

The country’s active cases have reached 6,411 bringing the national total cases to 71,533.

Out of 71,533 total confirmed cases, 64,658 Ghanaians are said to have recovered.

The West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens at the University of Ghana has revealed that one of the virus’ new strains, which mutated in the United Kingdom, is currently driving the new infections being recorded locally.

Meanwhile, the government has announced several steps taken to procure vaccines amidst the spike in Covid-19 cases recorded.

Ghana is earmarked to take delivery of 2.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine which is licensed to the Serum Institute of India (AZ/SII) by March.

Also, the country is among 145 countries listed to receive vaccines from a number of suppliers through the COVAX Facility, according to the World Health Organisation.