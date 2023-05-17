Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo, expressed surprise at the recent arrest of social media influencer Mona4Reall, who has been extradited from the UK to the US.

Mona4Reall is accused of defrauding older Americans of over $2 million in a romance scam.

Madam Otoo highlighted the fact that the FBI had been tracking Mona4Reall for 10 years.

Mona4Reall has pleaded not guilty and is expected to be released upon posting a $500,000 bond, but will be subject to GPS tracking.

The case has gained attention due to Mona4Reall’s social media presence and the alleged high-profile scam.

FBI has been tracking for 10 years.



Think about that for a second.



10 years.



America investigators get time

😭 — BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) May 15, 2023

