A bride brought all shades of drama to her wedding reception when she fainted briefly upon sighting her husband’s surprise.

The elated bride, who danced gracefully while being ushered into the auditorium, slumped for a second upon realising the gospel musician was billed to perform live.

After rising to her feet, she exclaimed in joy as she struggled to process the unbelievable sight before her.

She, together with her husband, joined Joe Mettle to sing his thanksgiving song, ‘Everything’

