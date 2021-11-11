An overzealous bride caused a commotion at her wedding with dance moves that surprised even her guests.

Much to the shock of her guests, the bride in question took to the floor to display wild moves during a routine dance with her bridal train.

Wearing a silver glittering jumpsuit, with sneakers to match, the lady jammed effortlessly to Nigerian artiste, Bella Shmurda’s Cash App song which features Zlatan and Lincoln.

Amid loud cheers from the crowd who were obviously delighted with her display, the bride also twerked alongside a split dance.

Her bridesmaids, clad in white gowns and sneakers got carried away and cheered her on.

Watch the video below for more:

ALSO READ: