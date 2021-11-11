Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has named his starting eleven against Ethiopia in the matchday five games of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars who sit 2nd with 9 points in Group G will be hosted at the Orlando Stadium at exactly 1 pm Ghana time.

Ghana needs a win at all cost as that will give the coountry a realistic chance of topping the group as South Africa prepares to play Zimbabwe later this evening.

Captain Andre Ayew has returned to the squad after being dropped to the substitute bench in the last game against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Also, striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom who surprisingly had a call up after two years away will lead the attack for Ghana.

He will be supported by Andre Ayew with Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana starting on the wings.

Below is the Black Stars squad for the tie against Ethiopia: