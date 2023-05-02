A six-year-old boy has been electrocuted after touching an electricity-wired shop at Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The lad, identified as Theophilus Eleke Lordgist, was reportedly playing along the container belonging to a self-styled pastor in the area.

Per information gathered at the scene, the boy’s partially burnt body was discovered by the pastor when he arrived to open his shop.

Eyewitnesses told Adom News’ Kofi Adjei that the boy was rushed to the St Gregory Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Irate residents have called for the head of the pastor after it was revealed that three persons went through similar incidents just last week.

An eyewitness, who spoke under anonymity, said she confronted the pastor after she was also affected days prior but she received negative feedback from him.

Meanwhile, mother of the deceased, Elizabeth Duah, is calling for help to perform postmortem on her son to ascertain the cause of death.

MORE