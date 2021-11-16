A lady, identified simply as Susan, has been electrocuted at a club in Abuja co-owned by a popular socialite, Obi Cubana.

Susan, a bespoke shoe manufacturer, is said to have tripped and fallen on a metal bar suspected to harbour high voltage electricity, and hence, she was electrocuted.

According to a relation of Susan, they were brought to light of her ordeal through CCTV footage released to them hours after the tragedy.

Based on the clip, Susan’s brother tweeted that said she died in the premise after she was neglected by management for hours.

He tweeted, My friend called me to tell me that his sister died at Hustle and Bustle early this morning. I quickly drove to the premises and I met my friend, friends of the deceased and employees of the Hustle and Bustle at the venue.

My friend and his people have been at Hustle and Bustle since morning demanding CCTV footage so at least we can know the events that led to her demise. The most astonishing aspect of all this is the fact that the employees keep saying that the manager is the only one with access to the footage and the manager is sleeping.

My friend’s sister died on the premises and the manager is sleeping; we are still here waiting for him to wake up from his beauty sleep.

He also said the issue was not reported to the police until the family demanded for CCTV footage from the club, which was produced seven hours later.

Based on his information, Nigerians have admonished him and his family to make legal charges against the club.

Reacting to this, management of the night club has shut down after issuing a statement sympathizing with the family.

The statement read in part, “We’re closed till further notice. This is due to the loss of our esteemed client. We are deeply saddened by this situation and need time to heal from it.

“Our prayers are with the families of the lost soul; may her soul rest in peace. We sympathise with the family on this unbearable loss.”

The FCT police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, said investigation was ongoing, adding that the police would conduct an autopsy on the corpse.

She said, “The case was reported to the police. This is a case of sudden and unnatural death, which investigation is going on. We are going to carry out an autopsy to determine the cause of death. I cannot tell you the cause of the death now until the investigation and autopsy are completed.”