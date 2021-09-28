Police in Ruaka, Kiambu County, Kenya on Sunday evening nabbed three club workers in connection with the murder of a civilian.

The body of Brian Macharia was found lying six floors from the drinking establishment where he was captured by CCTV footage while alive and enjoying himself.

Detectives privy to the ongoing investigations believe that the suspect was thrown out from the sixth floor of the building following an altercation with the workers at the popular joint located in Ruaka town.

“He must have been thrown from the sixth floor of the building by the security guards after he differed with an attendant for breaking a beer mug,” a detective, who spoke in confidence as he is not authorised to speak to the media, told K24 Digital.

In the footage, the man is seen exchanging words with an attendant in the club near what is believed to be the joint’s kitchen.

Moments later, the attendant heads towards the exit and informs one of the security guards of what is taking place inside the kitchen.

The bouncers are then captured heading towards Mr Macharia before they manhandled him as they struggle to throw him out of the joint.

Efforts by the reveller to ask the guards to stop manhandling him fell on deaf ears as they even become more violent.

In the process, they tore his shirt and threw him inside a store that belongs to the club. Other guards are also seen giving him blows.

The commotion attracted the attention of other revellers who tried to ask the guards to stop beating up the reveller but they were equally roughed up.

He is captured with blood oozing from his nose and despite looking injured, he still attempts to get into the club and he is still roughed up.

Richard Wachira, his father-in-law, said that the victim was newly married and was yet to sire a child.

Mr Wachira said that the victim had broken arms and legs with bruises on his waist and head.

“The people, who witnessed the incident, told me that my son dropped dead inside the club but how he ended up six feet from the building remains a mystery,” he said.