A domestic brawl between a couple in Majengo, Kilgoris, turned fatal after the man in an attempt to hit his wife with a wooden object missed the target.

He ended up landing a deadly hit on his eight-year-old daughter.

The two Esther Kaiseyi, 21, and Amos Maengwe, 30, who were on each other’s throats in the 10:00 pm incident, immediately stopped their fight and together carried their daughter to the hospital for medical attention.

Along the way, they were stopped by police officers on the beat who, owing to the condition of the little girl who had a deep cut on her head, rushed them to nearby Kilgoris sub-county hospital to help save the life of the minor.

She was in critical condition.

ALSO READ:

Upon arrival at the facility, doctors tried to attend to the girl whose condition had worsened, but unfortunately, she lost her life while undergoing treatment.

“The two parents are currently guests of the State at Kilgori’s police station, as detectives finalise their investigations before arraigning them,” DCI said in a statement.