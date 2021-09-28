Stephen Appiah, 21, and 27-year-old Kwame Elliot have been arrested by residents of Awutu Breku in the Central Region for stealing a motorbike.



The two are currently in the custody of the Awutu Breku Police command.

The motor owner, Daniel Brown, popularly known as Kalipo, told Adom News they woke up Monday morning with the motorbike not in front of the house where it was parked before they went to sleep.



Upon a search, they found it in a nearby bush with the suspects.

Kalipo narrated he quickly mobilised his friends to apprehend and later handed them over to the police.

Meanwhile, the Awutu Breku Station Officer, Chief Inspector Stephen Tamaklo, who confirmed the arrest, said investigations were still ongoing.

READ ALSO: