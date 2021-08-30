Isaac Opare, one of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicators in the Suhum constituency, has spoken after a melee at his father’s funeral resulted in gory scenes, leaving two persons injured.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr Opare said reports that the confusion was triggered by one Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly known as Protozoa eyeing to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), are untrue.

According to him, when the MP, Boafo Kwadwo Asante, arrived at the funeral grounds, his (MP’s) brother prevented the regional grassroots communicators from greeting the MP for no reason.

“When the MP came for the funeral, we decided to go and greet him but his brother prevented us from greeting him. One of the followers of the presidential staffer, popularly known as Big Deal, was with us and so he also took a microphone to announce and place on record that they have been prevented from greeting the MP,” he recounted.

The comment did not go down well with some supporters of the MP, getting them especially the Women’s Organiser infuriated.

The unfortunate incident, Mr Opare said has caused him disgrace and he could not fathom why it happened at his father’s funeral.

He said he blames the Women’s Organizer for all the melee because she knows his family and even his dead father and, therefore, wondered why she came at them.

Mr Opare added that what hurts him is that his family members are angry at him and are asking him to pay GHC 10,000.00 for disrupting the funeral.

Asked if he will call Protozoa to inform him about the cash the family is taking from him, he said: “I will call Protozoa and see if he will support me and will ask the MP too because my family is on me to pay that money for the confusion at the funeral.”

Background

At least two persons sustained injuries during clashes between two rival groups of the ruling NPP in the Suhum Constituency of the Eastern Region.

Bernard Kwasi Amoani, 51, sustained a deep cutlass injury in the head in the melee. He is on admission at the Suhum Government Hospital while Alexander Odei, who suffered a minor injury on the upper lip, has been treated and discharged.

The chaos was triggered when Mr Bekoe and some party communicators and serial callers attended the funeral of the late father of one of the communicators identified as Mr Opare on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

While at the funeral, the MP and his entourage, led by the constituency chairman, Frederick Ofosu, also arrived.