Residents in Kampala are traumatized after two explosions left the capital of Uganda in ruins.

According to BBC, one blast took place near parliament whilst the other occurred close to the police headquarters in the city.

As of now, 24 people who were injured during the incident are being treated in the hospital, claimed by the health ministry.

The cause of the twin explosions is not identified yet however the Ugandan authorities hold the Islamic militants responsible for these bombings

“What we can say is this attack is, this was an attack but who is responsible is a matter that is under investigation,” a report from a senior officer, Edward Ochom to AFP new agency.

As a result of this incident, Proceedings in parliament have been called off and MPs are advised not to come near the building.