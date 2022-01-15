A 15-year-old boy attempted suicide by jumping into a deep well at Mfuom- Aboabo, a suburb of Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.

Reports indicate it was after he failed his end of term examination.

He is said to be a form two student.

However, he survived the incident with injuries and was conscious for hours and was rushed to the Dunkwa Municipal Government Hospital.

The Upper Denkyira East Municipal National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator, Alhassan Yakubu, disclosed the boy stays with his grandmother who had left for church at the time of the incident.

Upon her arrival, he was nowhere to be found and his sandals were discovered close to the well after several hours of search, making her suspicious.

She reported the incident to the Fire Service, Ambulance Service and NADMO, who all rushed to the area to rescue the boy.

Narrating his ordeal, he told Adom News‘ Mohammed Radiu he had failed on three occasions, hence decided to take his life to end it all.

“I felt frustrated and dejected when I failed the exams so I decided to end my life,” he said.

The father of the victim, Douglas Amoako, believes his son attempted suicide because he felt ashamed of being repeated in class.



“My son was rushed to the Dunkwa Municipal Hospital and the doctors were able to resuscitate him after several hours and now he is responding to treatment,” he added.