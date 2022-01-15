Chaos broke out on Friday during a press conference by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Sunyani in the Bono Region.

The incident, which could have escalated but for the timely intervention of the police, occurred at Regent Resort Hotel near Abesim.

The presser, led by the Bono Regional NPP Chairman, Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye, was to set records straight on the Dormaa chief’s claims that the Akufo-Addo led government had abandoned projects of his predecessor, John Mahama.

However, a group of irate youth allegedly from Dormaa Ahenkuro stormed the premises to disrupt the process.

They argued they will not allow the party to have its press conference at the venue since it is under the Dormaa stool lands.



Through the intervention of the police, the programme was moved to a different venue where the group again tried to access but were prevented.

Reacting to the development, Abronye said the NPP is a peace-loving party and has respect for Osagyefo Oseadeɛyɔ Agyemang, Omanhene of the Dormaa traditional area, hence their decision not to retaliate.

He also described as false, claims that NPP had abandoned Mr Mahama’s projects.

Abronye explained several inherited projects have been completed with others at various stages of completion.

“There are several projects inherited from the previous government and new ones that are going on all over the country so, for the Omanhene to say that is a bad omen that can bring his stool into a disrepute,” he said.

Watch the video attached for more: