EIB Network boss, Nathan Kwabena Anokye, popularly known as Bola Ray, couldn’t hide his emotions during the final burial rites of his Personal Assistant (PA) who died not long ago, Crystal Laillah Banda.

She died on February 14, 2020 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, as a result of ill health, which details are yet to be known.

Close sources say she had been on admission for days at the hospital before her unfortunate demise on the ‘red and chocolate’ day.

Mourning her in a Facebook post, Bola Ray sad he couldn’t find the right words to usher her on in her after-life.

In a video currently trending online, Bola Ray was seen walking past the Crystal’s coffin prior to her final funeral rites in a church.

Sounds of people crying could be heard at the background of the video depicting the sad nature of Laillah’s demise.

Watch Bola Ray below: