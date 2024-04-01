Bofoakwa Tano, Legon Cities, and Nsoatreman FC have clinched spots in the semi-finals of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup after securing victories in the quarterfinals.

Bofoakwa emerged victorious against last season’s semifinalists Skyy FC, winning 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Elisha Addai netted for Bofoakwa Tano in the 17th minute, but Skyy FC’s Andrews Cobbinah equalized, leading to a shootout.

Bofoakwa Tano’s next opponent in the semi-final will be determined by the winner between holders Dreams FC and Soccer Intellectuals.

Meanwhile, at Dawu, Legon Cities claimed a 1-0 victory over Bechem United at the Theatre of Dreams, securing their spot in the semi-finals.

They will now face Nsoatreman FC for a chance to advance to the final of the FA Cup.