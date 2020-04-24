Alhaji Masawudu, has narrated how he was robbed of GH¢123, 000.00 after withdrawal from the Tema Zenith bank branch on Thursday.

According to him, he saw two young men; one 20 and another 23 on a motorbike trailing his car after exiting the bank into his car.

He explained on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, a police intelligence gathered asked his permission to be given a police escort to safeguard them to their destination.

“The police man drove behind me but in the middle of our journey, the two robbers on the motorbike crossed us upon arrival at a traffic light not too far from the bank and begun shooting at us with a pistol.

“They engaged the police man in a Rambo style gun battle as one of them made away with the money but was unfortunately hit by a bullet from the police’s AK47 and died on the spot,” he narrated.

According to Alhaji Masawudu, the death of one of the robbers did not deter the other who continuously fired shots while running with the money from which he got only GH¢ 2,500 back.

“He took the money from his accomplice and while bolting, the money scattered around people. The robber was knocked down by a motorbike but struggled to get hold of someone’s vehicle to run and got involved in an accident,” he added.

He further explained the second robber was arrested and sent to the Tema Harbour Police station where police footage disclosed they had been involved in similar incident but he died during interrogations.