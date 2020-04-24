Wilfred Osei Palmer believes it was a poor decision for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to award Ghana Premier League (GPL) broadcasting rights to only StarTimes.

The country’s football governing body has awarded television rights for the GPL and the FA Cup to StarTimes Ghana.

A statement by the FA reiterated that the Chinese television network emerged winners of the competitive bidding process after the GFA accepted their offer, which was the best among other bids.

StarTimes signed a five-year agreement with the GFA worth $5.25m to be the exclusive Television Rights owner of the GPL and the FA Cup.

As part of the agreement, part of the monetary consideration will be used to produce matches and highlights of the Division One League, the Women’s Premier League and Women’s FA Cup to give the competitions the needed visibility.

READ ALSO

But, according to the disqualified Ghana FA presidential candidate and president of Tema Youth, he would rather have considered an optimum TV rights deal with both GTV and StarTimes.

“Have we given corporate Ghana any reason why they should invest in football? The answer is no,” he told Asempa FM.

“No corporate industry is father Christmas, they would want to see their investment fully utilised. Our stance was that the league was started too early. We had to take our time and rebuild ourselves with the media to sell our league.

“For me, I would have done an optimum TV rights deal with both GTV and StarTimes.

“GTV would have been given the chance to produce the content through barter and StarTimes will buy the content.

“I don’t think we should have sold the rights to one person. StarTimes currently has rights on matches that they do not show,” he added.