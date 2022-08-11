A suspected armed robber has been gunned down by police at Atwima Yabi in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Thursday dawn at about 2:00 am.

The Assembly Member for the area, Joseph Osei Tutu, narrated that the mask-wearing armed men, numbering three laid ambush at the road intersection between Yabi and Dida.

Upon intelligence, he said the police patrol team proceeded to the scene and engaged in a gunfire battle with the gun-wielding men.

In the process of the fire exchange, one of the suspects was gunned down while his two other accomplices took to their heels.

Armed robbers have been recently terrorising residents in the area.

The Assembly Member said they requested that the police patrol the area to protect residents.