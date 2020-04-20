A gun battle between police and some alleged robbers have resulted in the death of one suspect with three others injured.

The suspects; Amadu Sumana, Hamidu Issaka, Mahamadu and Musah Alima, all of Fulani extraction were said to have attacked some traders who were returning from Gbandabila market at Kolguna junction at gunpoint and dispossessed them of their belongings.

The suspects were apprehended in their hideout at Kukpo, a village near Gbintiri after tip-of from some concerned residents.

Items retrieved from the raid included a short single barrel gun, a locally manufactured Sten gun, pistol, 10 AAA cartridges, a rope, a hood, three mobile phones, two hats, three packets of royal cigarettes and a nose mask.

According to the Gambaga District, the suspects absconded during the first raid but luck was again not on their side after they were caught in their hideout preparing for another robbery on the Gushegu Gbintiri road.

Sensing danger, the four suspected robbers opened fire on the Police officers who returned some warning shots and over powered the suspects, leaving Mahamadu shot dead and suspects Alima and Issaka wounded.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited to the Baptist Hospital, Nalerigu while the two wounded are receiving treatment.